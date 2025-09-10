Sister Refuses To Pay Rent, So She Keeps Stealing The Parking Spot And Racking Up Tickets

He’s been living with his grandma for six years, paying rent and helping around the house.

His older sister moved in recently, refuses to contribute, and now wants the coveted parking spot.

When she racks up tickets refusing to park on the street, the blame lands squarely on him—or at least, that’s what Mom thinks.

AITA for not paying my sisters parking tickets? For context I (24m) been living with my grandma for 6 years. Ive paid rent since I started living there. Helped out around the house, took care of her pets when my grandma is gone. My sister (25f) who has not paid rent one time since she moved in a few months ago. Has convinced my grandma that she needs the parking spot because her car is easier to steal. I told my grandma that when my sister starts paying rent she can have the space but as far as I know she has not pitched in a single cent.

Seems fair.

She refuses to park out on the road where she will not get a ticket because she is worried her car will get stolen. I told her and my grandma multiple times if she wants the spot she can ask me and as long as she picks me up from the road then I am fine with giving up the parking spot. She refuses to ask me, and thus gets tickets because she will not park on the street.

Not anyone’s fault but her own.

My mom just messaged me and said that it’s my responsibility to pay the tickets she has gotten since I keep taking the parking spot. My sister has a reasonable job. Makes decent money and can pay the tickets. Along with paying rent to my grandma but she hasn’t. I think not paying the parking tickets is reasonable. But my mom insists on coddling my older sister and blaming other people for her mistakes. AITA here?

He won’t cover her mistakes, insisting she handle her own tickets. Let’s see what the people of Reddit think.

This person says absolutely don’t pay for the tickets.

This isn’t OP’s fault at all.

A snarky remark might do the trick.

Tickets aren’t free, and neither is the spot…

