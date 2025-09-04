Someone Was Playing Loud Music On A Crowded Bus, So He Downloaded The Same Song And Played It A Few Seconds Out Of Sync

Nobody likes to feel like they’re in a hostage situation, but being essentially trapped in public transportation listening to someone else’s loud music is a special kind of hell.

So what would you do if it happened to you after a long day of work?

This man cracked the code and made listening to loud music on the bus very unpleasant for the perpetrator.

Let’s read the whole story.

Listening to loud music on the bus, not on my watch! I was riding a popular bus home from an event, and the bus was absolutely packed. It was a Friday night on a popular route for commuting to downtown, so, it was very crowded, and people were standing through the entire aisle.

The worst place to be subjected to loud anything.

Since we were all trapped on the bus, no one was in the mood to listen to some entitled idiots’ music. This ***** had their music playing on their smartphone speaker, not even a decent speaker. They had their phone on full blast. They didn’t have the common decency to use headphones.

He came up with a very smart solution.

After a long day at work, I was not going to be annoyed by listening to someone’s actually decent music on totally sub-par speakers. I took out my phone, used a music identifier app to figure out what song was playing, started to play that song, made my phone very quiet and synced my copy of their song with the exact time span of their copy. Then, I paused my phone for a couple of seconds and cranked its volume to max before hitting play and the music played the same song on a very annoyingly timed delay. Their music stopped within 20 seconds..

Genius!

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

This person shares a story.

A pro tip.

Simple solution.

Another pro move.

Another reader chimes in.

Even just reading this made me want to get on the next plane.

He fought fire with (delayed) fire.

Sometimes it’s gotta be done.

