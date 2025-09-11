Spectrum Customer Talked About the Frustrating Experience She Had With A Customer Service Representative

As someone who has had to deal with Spectrum in the past, I’m fully on board with calling them out because that company is ANNOYING.

And they never stop bothering EX-CUSTOMERS like me…

In this viral video, a TikTokker named Kayla showed viewers why she wasn’t happy with her customer service experience with Spectrum.

Kayla’s video shows her talking on the phone with a customer service worker from Spectrum. The TikTokker asked for her service to be canceled, but the worker tried to get her to agree to a discount.

The worker then proceeded to talk about the towers that the company uses, hoping this would change Kayla’s mind.

Frustrated, Kayla eventually said, “I don’t care.”

The worker on the other end of the phone got Kayla even more annoyed when they said, “Take a deep breath and regulate your nervous system.”

Kayla replied, “Honey, my nervous system is regulated. You need to do what I’m asking you to do.”

Wow…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Kayla posted a follow-up video and explained how things got even worse with Spectrum workers and she called it “the most unhinged experienced I’ve ever had.”

Check out what she had to say!

This is wild!

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual has been there…

That really went off the rails!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!