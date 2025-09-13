Stepmom Falsely Accuses Stepdaughter Of Stealing, So Years Later, The Stepdaughter Refuses To Loan Her Dad Money

Imagine living with a stepmom so horrible that she falsely accuses you of stealing so that your dad will kick you out of your house.

If your dad eventually learned the truth and apologized, would you forgive him and be willing to help him out, or would the damage to your relationship be unfixable?

In today’s story, one young lady refuses to help her dad, but her uncle thinks she might be making the wrong decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to help save my mother’s house that my dad and stepmom kicked me out of? My dad, stepmom, stepbrother and I were living in the house my mother originally owned. I moved out after my stepbrother took the box that had all of his mother’s jewelry out of his mother closet and concealed it inside my closet. I had no idea about it til my stepmom walked into my room and asked me one more time if I still insisted on not letting my stepbrother share the car my dad gave me. I said no and she said “ok then” then casually walked to my closet, opened it pulled out her jewelry box and started yelling.

She had no idea what was going on.

I freaked out asking what was going. Dad came into the room and she started crying claiming I stole her entire jewelry box and was planning to sell it. I was stunned I swore on my deceased mother I didn’t steal anything yet my dad didn’t believe me. My stepmom demanded I get out of the house and I had to leave cause of the pressure. My stepbrother admitted putting the box inside my closet and bragged about it.

She hasn’t been back to that house in years.

I lived with my uncle for 7 years. I missed my room, backyard and my mothers memories in that house. My stepbrother took over everything. My dad didn’t attempt to connect for years and kept calling me thief until recently when I visited my uncles and he happened to be there.

Her dad apologized and asked for a favor.

He looked thin and exhausted. He said he found out my stepmom set me up and apologized for not believing me then. He said he forgave her and hoped I’d forgive him cause he won’t forgive himself if I don’t. He then talked about having debts and needing money to pay off debts or he’d lose the house and asked to borrow money from me. I got quiet then I asked why cant they sell the jewelry they accused me of stealing? the car he took back? Heck where’s my stepbrother when they need him?

He didn’t really answer.

My dad shook his head and asked if my mom would want for me to see him homeless with no help or worse see the house she built and her memories there go to waste. I said won’t pay after they kicked me out of my mother’s house because stepmom didn’t want me there. You must be wondering where my stepbrother is now. He’s dead.

She shares a brief overview of the stepbrother’s life.

He moved to another town, became a Police Officer for 4yrs, conned widowed women out of their money and houses. robbed them blind and took possession of their legal documents and falsified them to his own benefits. He passed away suddenly at the age of 33 so he didn’t enjoy his ill gotten gains for long.

My dad and uncle agreed that by paying I’m saving my mothers house but it’s no longer her house after my stepmom turned it into a shrine for her son who she calls a hero and used my room as storage for his things.

She still doesn’t want to pay.

When I walked in for the first time after years I felt nothing. The connection is no longer there. I still refused to pay and we had an argument then I left. My uncle’s saying I’m making a mistake by thinking irrationally and in spiteful manner and should consider that my dad and stepmom are helpless, sick, grieving and need help. AITA?

It sounds like her dad and stepmom are irresponsible with money. Her dad only came crawling back after years to ask for money. She’s right to say no.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests buying the house.

Let the uncle give the dad a loan.

Her dad only apologized because he needs money.

This person tells her not to “save” the house.

Another person thinks the answer is obvious.

Her dad should’ve apologized a long time ago.

Like, as soon as it happened.

