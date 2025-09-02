Stepmom Wants To See Step Kids After The Divorce, But Their Mom Isn’t About To Make This Happen

Imagine sharing child custody with your ex, and then he gets another divorce from his current wife, your kids’ stepmom. If the stepmom asked if she could still see your kids after the divorce, would you let her, or would you look at her like she’s crazy since they’re not her kids?

In today’s story, one mom is faced with this situation, and she’s wondering if she was too harsh when her kids’ stepmom came to talk to her.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA Kids Stepmom Wants to See Them My husband left me 8 years ago for his mistress Dina. Dina and my ex husband ended up having kids immediately , before the ink on the divorce papers could even dry. My kids were 6, and 5 at the time and are now 14 and 13. My ex husband and Dina’s kids are 8 and 7 and 5.

Her kids don’t like their stepmom.

They aren’t fond of Dina. They said she talked badly about me to them, that she calls herself their mom and that she’s kinda pushy. Basic stepmom grievances, can’t blame them, they still enjoy time with their dad so it’s not a big deal until they make it one. I have 3/4 custody. So one week out of the month they see him.

History repeated itself.

Apparently old habits die hard and my ex is leaving Dina for another woman. During drop offs and pickups Dina cries and tells me how stupid she feels and that she regrets trusting him. Call me heartless but I don’t care. At all. She took me aside to chat and I humored her expecting an apology since she now understood what she put me through.

That wasn’t exactly what happened. She actually asked for a favor.

She asked if her kids can still have a relationship with mine. I told her that her kids with my ex husband have nothing to do with me and I won’t be looking to split custody or facilitate any extra meetings outside of custody overlaps. She asked if I could make sure that when her kids are dropped of mine are too. I told her bluntly to work it out with him and to leave me alone.

Dina cares a lot more about seeing her step kids than her step kids care about seeing her.

She cried and told me that I was a heartless mother and had no idea what not seeing her stepchildren would do to her. And that she wants to still be able to see them. I told her bluntly, no. She’s not their mom. That if she wants to see my kids she’s out of her beans and that this is what comes with breaking up a family. I discussed the possibility of not seeing Dina as much with my kids and they shrugged it off as “finally” and my ex husband is too busy planning his next wedding to care. My mother thinks I’m being bitter and selfish, and that since Dina finally knows my pain I can at the very least try to be kind to her.

She got what she deserved. As the saying goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If the kids never want to see their stepmom again, they don’t have to!

