Store Posted Their Holiday Hours Clearly, But One Determined Customer Ignored Them And Argued With The Retail Employee Anyway

Modified holiday hours are posted for a reason, but if you think that stops a stubborn customer, then you couldn’t be more wrong.

Despite many of the lights off and glaringly obvious signage, one customer decided a retail worker should bend the rules just for him.

Read on for the full story!

No one reads signs, not even for holidays It’s Good Friday. We have shortened hours. But that doesn’t mean that deliveries stop.

Associates usually take pains to signal when they’re closed.

Normally, when I open, I use the emergency lights over the tills and keep the store lights off because I know people will be knocking on the door before I’m open, and it distracts me when counting money. Today, I had to come in an hour before opening and bring in stock to date and price up front at the counter.

This particular shift was a little different.

Because I can’t work in the dark, I had to turn on the lights in the store. I hadn’t touched the tills or done any of the opening procedures because I had someone coming in to do that before we opened.

So before long, the associate had company.

I was working on the totes as quickly as I could when an old man came up to the door. He tried it once. He tried it twice.

But the customer didn’t just give up then.

When he yelled at me through the window about our hours, I walked over and pointed to the holiday hours sign in the window by the door. “It’s 9 o’clock,” he said. “You open at 9!”

The associate reminds the customer of the clearly written sign, but the customer doesn’t care.

No, sir, those are the hours for SATURDAY. Today is FRIDAY. We don’t open until 10 TODAY. Today being Friday. He then asked if he could come in and buy a big bag of bird seed. NO, BECAUSE WE ARE NOT OPEN!

The customer walked away eventually, but not before making a scene.

All of this drama over a bag of bird seed and a refusal to read a sign.

Some people never learn.

