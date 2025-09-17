Stranger Refused To Help Him Find The Bathroom In A Large Department Store, So He Wandered The Winding Aisles Alone With A Very Troublesome Gut

If you’ve ever really needed to use the bathroom in an unfamiliar place, then this story is probably your worst nightmare.

In the middle of a massive, unfamiliar store, one shopper found themselves on the brink of disaster with no map and no time.

And the fellow shopper he desperately sought help from was no help either.

Read on for the full story.

I was the lady Last week I was in a very large store when alarm bells started ringing in my large intestine. It was one of those “This diarrhea is coming out within the next 5 minutes whether you’re on a toilet or not” type of situations, but I had no idea where the restrooms were located in this labyrinth.

He tried his best to navigate the maze alone, so he jumped at the sign of another shopper.

I tried to walk around for a couple of minutes as quickly as possible while keeping my balloon knot fully clenched, but this store was completely dead— not an employee in sight. Finally, I spotted another human being, and even though she clearly wasn’t an employee, I was desperate.

She turned out to be no help at all, so he fires back a snappy response.

“Excuse me, would you happen to know where the restrooms are?” She scowled at me for a few seconds before replying, “I don’t work here.” “That wasn’t my question, but thanks anyway.”

No thanks to her, he finally finds the bathroom, but not without incident.

I found it a few minutes later. I only s*** myself a little bit.

This lady clearly wasn’t a team player.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter braces for the story from the other shopper’s point of view.

If anyone deserved a good crop dusting, it was this lady.

Shoppers really should stick together, especially in unfamiliar stores.

This lady should have given the poor guy the benefit of the doubt.

By the time he finally reached the restroom, much of the damage was already done.

He lost a little bit of his dignity that day, but “c’est la vie”.

