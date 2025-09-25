Teachers Wouldn’t Allow Students To Pick Up Fruit Off The Ground Anymore, So The Kids Let It Stink Up The Whole School

I love a good story about students sticking it to The Man!

And this Reddit story fits the bill!

Check out how these kiddos showed their teachers that they were right all along…

Malicious compliance by all the students caused the whole school to reek! “It happened when I was in Middle School (about 2010). A bit of context: I live in an old rural town (not in the U.S.). The only middle school in this town used to be a nursery, the kind where plants and trees are grown or sold, not a medical nursery. Most of the trees weren’t cut down when the place became a school and a few of them where fruit trees, 3 or 4 of them where mango trees. Us kids loved taking them home by the bunches to enjoy with our families or eating them during lunch and breaks.

Darn knuckleheads!

Occasionally some kids would try throwing rocks or sticks at the tree branches to make some mangos fall, one of the teacher’s didn’t like this. Understandably, throwing rocks could be dangerous but nobody was throwing them at each other and they were careful looking around for any people passing by as to not hurt anyone. The most logical thing to do would have been to forbid students from throwing things at trees but instead… the school passed a rule that any students caught picking up mangoes, whether they be on the ground or trying to get them from the trees would get in trouble or even face suspension. We all thought it was a dumb idea but me and a few other students could smell the eventual disaster from a mile away, so nobody protested and everyone at school agreed to comply (even the kids who were known to be rebellious). Well…about a month or so later the whole school was absolutely stinking of rotten mangoes and for those of you who don’t know, mango season usually peaks during early spring and late summer, plus in the state we’re in, rainy season hits in summer.

Yuck!

So imagine old rotting mangoes in muddy water puddles that sit for days at a time…in the summer heat…Not a good combination of smells. The teacher’s by that point told us that if we see a mango in good condition to be eaten we could pick them up. But, we couldn’t possibly break the new rule that was imposed by our respectable teacher! We must obey like the good students we are! The school had to pay a clean up crew to dump all the rubbish and some of the parent’s (my mom included) complained about the wastefulness of perfectly edible fruit. The next school year we were all enjoying delicious mangonadas (which is mango flavored ice pop with a spicy sweet sauce) under the lovely shade and those good ol’ summer breezes, said ice pop’s were made and sold by a classmates. The teacher that had originally started the complaints was a loyal customer.”

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This reader has been there.

Another individual was impressed.

This person spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

Teachers need to start listening to kids more, huh?

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.