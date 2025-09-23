Teenage Boy Wants To Try Making Money By Creating Videos, But His Big Brother Thinks It’s A Big Waste Of Time

There’s nothing better than making money doing something you find fun, but there’s nothing worse than someone coming along and telling you that your dreams are pointless and will never happen.

In today’s story, one brother is having fun creating videos to post online, and he thinks he’s going to get rich.

But his older brother thinks he’d be better off just getting a minimum wage job.

Who is right? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for “crushing” my brother’s entrepreneurial dreams? This whole thing blew up, family all angry at each other and somehow I’m the bad one My younger brother (15) has become obsessed with some AI thing called “Vubo” to make these stupid brain rot videos and thought he was going to get rich. Yeah… I told him the truth that it just doesn’t make sense. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It’s simple economics. Why would a website let you make these videos that can supposedly be monetized if they could just make them themselves.

His brother just needed some tax documents.

Anyways my brother asks my mom for some tax document to submit to YouTube for Adsense. I went behind his back to my mom and told her not to do it. He finds out and throws a giant fit saying I’m ruining his life and crushing his dreams. That I’m secretly jealous he will be rich and I’ll be a loser forever with a “normie job” Long story short, he ends up convincing my mom and she gives him the documents. Nuts.

His brother did end up making money.

Anyways his “big payday” arrived which was like $700 after 2 months. If you calculate that as hourly pay it’s probably $1/hr he could’ve made more getting an actual job at McDonalds. But of course now I’m the jerk he’ll never forgive. Won’t speak to me.

He needs some outside perspective because his whole family is on his brother’s side.

Whole house basically turned on me like I’m some Betty downer and have no ambition and I’m a pessimist. So AITAH? Anyone was in a similar situation? Thanks. Will be showing responses to family. I feel like I’m losing my mind here.

If his brother made $700 doing something he thinks is fun, OP might just be jealous. It’s possible his brother will get better at making these videos over time and will end up making more than he would at a typical job.

There’s no reason for OP to be so negative about something that really doesn’t concern him.

