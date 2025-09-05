Pizza Joint’s Rough Service Was Anything But Polished, But For This Pizza Lover It Was A Delightful Break From Shallow Pleasantries

Politeness is the standard when it comes to food service, but sometimes a candid, no-frills attitude gets the job done just as well.

One patron found the rough-around-the-edges approach of his favorite pizza joint delightfully charming.

To him, it beat small talk any day.

Read on for the full story!

The pizza place I order from has the rudest employees and I love it. Every time I call, it’s what I assume is an older man, a younger man, and a young woman. They don’t go through any of the pointless pleasantries I hate.

This crew pretty much gets straight to the point.

My favorite by far is the older man. I call, he picks up, and goes, “Yeah, whadda ya want?” So I tell him my address, and he hangs up.

And he wouldn’t want it any other way.

Thirty minutes later, my pizza’s here—never had a problem. I love that. I give them good reviews, and I love their pizza. Makes me wonder why we bother with all the pointless formalities we all hate.

Seems like this customer found their perfect match.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

You can tell some people really take pride in their work.

Sometimes crankiness adds to the charm of a place.

You don’t have to be “nice” to prove that you care or are good at your job.

This story proves that you don’t have to follow a script to provide a good customer experience.

And everyone might be happier for it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.