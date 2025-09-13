Their Friend’s Spouse Barely Walks But Demands To Stay At Their House, And Friend Acts Like It’s Totally Normal

Some visits are more complicated than just opening your door.

One Redditor faced a dilemma when a friend’s spouse, who struggles to walk due to medical issues and won’t use a wheelchair, wanted to stay at their home for four days.

Past trips left the friend’s spouse mostly confined to a hotel room, and they’re worried about being responsible for someone who can barely move.

Friend’s spouse refuses to use wheelchair and barely can walk. They want to visit and stay at our home. AITAH? Friend’s spouse refuses to use wheelchair and can barely walk due to medical issues. They drove 3000 miles to see their child, stayed in a hotel and she left him in the room the majority of the time. Now they want to stay with me – I’m on their way home-for four days.

That’s…a lot.

I said it’s not a good idea and refused. We tried to set up a nice visit but he’s unable to do anything and I don’t want to leave him alone in the house. AITAH?

Redditors largely sided with the poster, emphasizing safety and personal boundaries.

Hospitality has its limits, especially when “helping” turns into babysitting a grown adult.

This is a tough line to walk.

