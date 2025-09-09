There Isn’t An HOA To Protect This Homeowner, So Complete Strangers Keep Stealing From His Garden

Sometimes HOA are horrible, like absolutely horrible, but when I read stories like this one I think about how HOAs have rules that would probably prevent a situation like this from happening.

Imagine a homeowner deciding to set up a free garden stand at the edge of their property so that he could share his fruits and vegetables with anyone who wants them.

That sounds nice in theory. But now imagine being this guy’s next door neighbor, and random strangers enter your yard to take food from your garden.

That’s what’s happening to the guy in this story, and he isn’t sure how to stop it.

AITA, asked the neighbor to move their ‘little farm stand’ because people are stealing from MY garden Before anyone says ‘just build a fence’ WE CAN’T AFFORD IT RIGHT NOW. And no, no HOA. My neighbor set up one of those pantries/farm stands where people can take items that they grew in their garden, pantry stuff, donated stuff, etc. In theory it’s a great idea and especially in a time when life in America sucks and people are struggling to make ends meet (my family included)

The problem: people started coming into MY yard to pick things in MY garden. I’ve put up signs saying not to do it, I installed rabbit fence around the garden, I’ve angled a tarp so you can’t see what’s there from the road. People just hold their kids over the fence to pick tomatoes and beans or jump it.

I ended up getting into an argument with a lady over it. I yelled HEY, STOP. THOSE ARE NOT FOR YOU TO TAKE. She told her kid to move faster and then tried to run away. I caught up to her and asked her what the heck her problem was. And she turned it into how dare I swear in front of her child, why am I so angry, am I really that upset about a couple tomatoes. I said I am upset that you are STEALING from me.

The next day, I approached my neighbor. I asked if I could maybe help move it to the other side of their driveway so it’s next to the other neighbor’s house. They don’t have a garden out front. They said at least not until the end of the season. I asked if they could make larger signs, talk to people, just do SOMETHING..

They were like “can you really not afford to share?” I said that they aren’t taking my zucchini because they’re starving, they’re taking my tomatoes because they WANT them. They said that I’m going to have to learn to live with it for now and we can talk about a solution together that will benefit the whole community after. I said I do not care about a solution that benefits the whole community. I care about a solution that stops people from STEALING FROM ME.

So last night it happened again, man in his 50s. I sprayed him with the hose. He started yelling at me, and after a minute or so the neighbor came out yelling at me too. People have posted on the neighborhood board to be careful if they come by because I’m a jerk. The neighbor says I’m scaring people away from a community resource.

I told him that I’m going to continue until he does something about the thieves who feel entitled to MY GARDEN. I feel like I’m losing my mind here. Am I a jerk for asking them to move it? Am I a jerk for being TICKED OFF that people are STEALING from me? This is food for my family.

It’s his garden, his property, his produce. He doesn’t have to share unless he wants to share.

Otherwise, the community really IS stealing from him.

Just because your neighbor wants to give away food doesn’t mean you have to!

People are wild.

