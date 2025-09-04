These Kids Really Gave It Their All When Performing Wicked, But They’re Going Viral For A Different Reason

When you go to an elementary school play, you don’t expect Broadway quality, but they are certainly cute and usually having fun.

This TikToker had a child in their school’s version of Wicked, and they decided to show a little bit of it to be funny.

The video starts off with a caption that says, “”We have Wicked at home.” Wicked at home:” It also has the kids singing one of the iconic songs from the musical, “Good News! She’s Dead! The Witch of the West is Dead!”

The kids are adorable, but if we’re being honest, their singing isn’t the best. They continue with the song, “The wicked witch there ever was. The enemy of all of us in Oz, is DEAD!”

The kids are dancing around and really acting well for their age.

They continue, each of them out of tune in a different way. Then someone shouts, “Look! It’s Glinda!”

The play continues, with Glinda being a decent singer.

Overall, this is a ton of fun, and I’m sure the kids and parents enjoyed it very much. I have very fond memories of watching my kids put on performances when they were little, and I loved every one.

It is also good that the parents and kids can get a laugh out of the talent in this group.

Overall, there are certainly worse things to go viral for!

Make sure you give the video a watch, you can see it here:

The people in the comments were pretty funny too, check it out:

This is exactly what it sounded like.

She really did well!

I could watch the whole play!

Hey, they might not be professional actors, but they got up and gave it their all!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.