The Store Didn’t Have Banana Baby Food, So One Customer Decided To Take His Rage Out On An Unsuspecting Cashier

Grocery store workers learn quickly that some shoppers treat minor inconveniences like emergencies.

When one disgruntled shopper threw a full-blown temper tantrum over a shortage of a baby food flavor, it proved just how ridiculous customers can be sometimes.

Read on for the full story.

Customer is mad we don’t have the product he wants. I work in a (very) small town grocery store. We only have 6 aisles and try to carry at least a little of each thing someone might need. The other day, I’m just cashiering like normal, and then I have this very rude customer come up and ask if we have any banana baby food.

But when he told the customer no, the man was ready to burn it all down.

I tell him I’m not sure on the flavors, but that what we carry is on the shelf in aisle 5. He goes and looks and then comes back and is super angry that we don’t carry banana baby food. He’s yelling at me and just really, truly upset that he has to buy blueberry instead.

The cashier couldn’t help but think about how silly it all was.

The whole time I’m standing there biting my tongue and thinking to myself, you know, you could just buy a banana and mush it up yourself! Customers are so mad about the most stupid stuff.

All of this over a jar of pureed fruit…

What did Reddit think?

Customers never fail to disappoint on just how unreasonable they can be.

How miserable do you have to be to berate an innocent cashier over some baby food?

Some people just can’t handle disappointment.

There are more reasonable ways to express your disappointment.

He left with blueberry in his cart and rage in his heart.

Meanwhile, the cashier just tried not to laugh in his face.

