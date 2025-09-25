They Bought A Reserved Train Seat, So When A Tired Woman Asked To Sit Down, They Refused To Move

Train etiquette is supposed to be “super simple stuff,” but sometimes a situation comes along that’s a little less clear cut.

If you bought a reserved seat on a train so that you would be guaranteed a place to sit down, would you consider giving up your seat for another passenger to be nice, or would you insist on keeping your seat since you paid for it?

That’s the question the person in this story faced, and they’re not sure they handled it well.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for not giving up my train seat to a woman even though she asked nicely? I was on a short 30-minute train ride and had a reserved seat, which I paid extra for when booking online. The train was pretty full, with a lot of people standing. A woman came up to me and asked if I could give her my seat because she was tired and had been on her feet all day.

You can probably see where this is going, though there’s no explosive issue.

I asked if she had a reserved seat as well. And she said no just a regular ticket, standing room only. I told her politely that I understood, but since I paid for my seat, I’d prefer to keep it. She didn’t argue, but she looked annoyed and stood near me the rest of the ride.

Was he right to keep his seat, or was he rude for not letting the tired woman sit down?

Let’s see what the passengers in the comments on Reddit have to say:

Don’t ask if there’s an unacceptable answer, I suppose.

It is YOUR seat, you know?

The consensus was pretty unanimous.

If you don’t pay for it, you don’t get it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.