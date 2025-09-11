Two Friends Have Been Drifting Apart With The Relationship Becoming One-Sided, So One Of Them Didn’t Invite The Other To A Birthday Dinner

Long-term friendships can be very valuable, but sometimes people drift apart and the friendship ends, which can be sad.

What would you do if you had a friend who stopped contacting you and the relationship seemed very one sided?

That is what was happening to the friend in this story, so she didn’t invite her to her birthday dinner, and now she is upset about it.

Check it out.

AITAH for not inviting my childhood friend to my birthday after she forgot mine three years in a row? I have a friend I’ve known since we were kids. We grew up together, went to the same school, and were super close until about college.

Sometimes people drift apart.

Over the past few years, I started noticing that our friendship became one sided. She stopped checking in unless I messaged first. I let it slide we all get busy. But what really hurt was that she forgot my birthday three years in a row. No text, no call, nothing. Each time I reminded her days later, she’d laugh it off or say she “totally meant to text.”

Oh, now she is upset about it?

This year, I decided not to invite her to my birthday dinner. I kept it small , just a few friends I felt genuinely close to. She found out through Instagram stories and messaged me something like, “Wow, thanks for the invite. Guess we’re not friends anymore.” I replied honestly and told her how I’d been feeling. She said I was petty and holding grudges over just birthdays.

This is a difficult situation.

So now I’m wondering, was I wrong for not inviting her, even though she consistently forgot mine? AITAH?

Sometimes it is best to just let a friendship end, but if you don’t want that, then she should have gotten an invite.

It doesn’t take much effort on her part to at least keep the friendship going on her side.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person says the friend has a victim mentality.

Let the friendship end.

This ‘friend’ is out of line.

This commenter thinks the friend is mentally ill.

Many people refuse to be accountable.

These two are drifting apart, it is time to let the friendship die.

It honestly seems like it already has.

