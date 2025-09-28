Vindictive Principal Targeted Emo Kids For Their Alternative Style And Hobbies, So They Fought Back By Turning His Own Policies To Their Favor

High school rules can feel strict, even more so when they clash with students’ interests.

So when a new principal tried to crack down on their style and hobbies, a group of friends decided to fight back using the school’s own policies.

They didn’t expect to outsmart the system so effectively.

Read on for the full story!

Be careful what you ask for. So this takes place in 2000. I went to school in a small town where it was as redneck as can be. Think people coming to school on tractors and stuff. We got a new principal fresh from Dallas and a much bigger school district.

They stuck out quite a bit from other students.

Now remember, country school—we all had pocket knives, we wore jeans and button-downs, and I happened to be going through the emo/goth phase. Me and my friends wore black pants with chains and black trench coats.

Right off the bat, the principal brought the hammer down hard.

First thing this principal does is declare, “No pocket knives.” Wasn’t a big deal—no one cared, and there weren’t metal detectors.

But then his rules started to feel more personal.

Then he starts coming after the emo kids. Suddenly, we’re told no pentacles or other jewelry. Well, even though we were doing the rebel thing, we were nerds through and through.

The students get help from their parents to shut the principal down.

We played Magic: The Gathering and chess and immediately got copies of the school board rules. The principal tried to make us stop wearing them anyway. Our parents backed us up, and he had no leg to stand on, so then he targeted our coats.

But that didn’t stop him from finding something else to complain about.

That we couldn’t stop, but he also declared we couldn’t play Magic at lunch, stating it was making other students were uncomfortable.

It turns out, the students found a few things in the school board rules that could work in their favor.

So, back to the rules. Come to find out, per their policies, we could create a chess club and have a teacher sponsor us. As long as chess was being played, we were allowed to play any game that involved strategy.

The principal doesn’t like this one bit.

A few weeks in, he swings by, and the 12 of us are in there—two playing chess, the rest playing Magic. He loses his mind, says we’re through, and to shut it down. We were prepared, though.

But they’re determined to prove him wrong.

Per the rules, unless a club is not actively competing, they cannot be shut down without full board approval. We went on to place 2nd in state in chess and kept our club going. He left not long after.

This principal had quite the vendetta against them.

Sometimes one rule breaker ends up ruining it for everyone else.

Some people really face uphill battles when it comes to defending their beliefs.

This commenter had an amusing misunderstanding.

Their club wasn’t just surviving — it was thriving.

What started as an attempt to control them only ended up making them stronger.

