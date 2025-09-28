September 28, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘What is wrong with it?’ – A Shopper Noticed Something Unusual About The Hershey’s Chocolate She Bought

person unwrapping chocolate bar

Is nothing sacred anymore?!?!

By the looks of this video, I guess not…

A TikTokker named Elaine posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she was alarmed after she opened up some chocolate that she had purchased.

a white chocolate bar

Elaine showed unwrapped the chocolate bar and said, “We just bought this chocolate bar so we could make a s’more.”

She added, “What is wrong with it?”

person opening chocolate bar

And, let’s be honest, this thing didn’t look very healthy.

A lot of the chocolate bar had turned white and Elaine added, “And it’s not expired.”

Hmmmm…

a white chocolate bar

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Great, now our chocolate is subpar, too?

