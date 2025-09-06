He Was Kicked Out Of College And Left His Stuff Behind, But Now He Wants His Former Roommate To Give It To Him

If you move out and leave furniture and other items behind, is it fair game for your roommates to take these items as their own?

AITA for taking my roommates couch? In March, my roommate got expelled from our university for using ChatGPT on three finals from the fall. He is international and had several weeks to clean out his stuff before leaving.

He left behind silverware, a lamp, a nice sofa, and other things. I asked him several times what he wanted to do with his stuff and he never gave an answer so I took it upon myself and claimed it as mine, as everything had to be out by the move out day in May. He left behind a mess in his room which took us an hour to clean up, and moving and storing the couch took another several hours.

Now he is calling me saying that I stole his stuff and he is moving back to the US and would like it back. I feel like he made his problem mine and I had to deal with what he left behind. I am thinking I could meet him halfway and charge him a reasonable amount for all the work we had to do for him to clean his stuff up?

