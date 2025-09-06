Wife Finds Out Husband Is Hiding Something From Her, So She Kicks Him Out Of Their House And Refuses To Answer His Calls

What happens when someone breaks their wedding vows?

Would you let your spouse explain if you found out they had been hiding something from you, or would you refuse to listen and file for divorce?

In this story, one Redditor finds out her husband’s secret, and it upends her world.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA: for telling my husband to leave immediately. I (25F) am “happily” married to my partner (27M).

I put happily into the quotation marks because I kicked him out. Not really kicked out, but told him to leave the house and get out my sight.

They have a daughter.

I am a stay-at-home mom to our 2-year-old little girl. She is the light of our lives and saved me from the unimaginable. Two days ago now, I was snacking on some little bits that I had brought from the store for myself because I decided to treat myself and reward myself for everything I had done that day.

Enter: the OP’s husband.

My husband, then, walks in and, normally, we are quite a loving couple, but this time something just didn’t seem right, and I could feel it in my gut.

My husband placed his phone down on the counter and walked off to go and play with our kid. But, his phone was blowing up with multiple notifications. I, obviously, confused and a bit concerned, told him about the notifications, and his face went a pale colour. And he started to apologise.

But, you’ll never guess what the notifications were…

This is where my gut feeling clearly was correct something was wrong. I looked over at his phone, and there were Tinder notifications. TINDER. I didn’t even want to get his side of the story, and I told him to get out of my house immediately.

She’s not sure what to do.

It’s been two days now, and my phone has constant notifications from him begging me to let him explain and begging me to let him make it right. But I can’t bring myself to respond. And I do feel guilty because it’s my kid’s father, but we were married. How can someone do this to me? Please I need advice. Am I a jerk for telling him to leave immediately and not letting him have a chance to give his side?

Should this woman let her husband explain? Is it a lost cause? Let’s see what Reddit thinks in the comments below.

People unanimously said “NTA”.

But, some were interested in the husband’s “reason.”

Others felt that he had no excuse.

One Redditor kept it very direct.

It’s hard to imagine what excuse this husband would have to do this to his wife…

