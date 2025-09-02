Wife Loves Living In Town, But Her Husband Wants To Move To The Country And Is Willing To Divorce Her To Make That Happen

It’s important to make sure you talk to your partner about life goals and what you want your future to look like before you get married.

AITA My husband wants me to “Change.” My husband and I have been married for 3 years, almost 4. We have a child together, almost 2 female. I have been with him through cancer, chemotherapy, his crazy toxic mother, his four job changes, my extremely horrible pregnancy, a very traumatic birth and more chaos. When we met, I had just bought a home by myself, in town. I love living in town because I was raised in the country where I barely had cell service and my closest friend was a 20 minute drive away. I have always said I’d never want to live in the country again. I have also said I never wanted farm animals, again, I had them as a kid and I never wanted that responsibility again.

Well. Four days ago. He started acting weird. Like stand offish, didn’t sit next to me at dinner, was super monosyllabic, just odd. So I pushed him until he finally told me what was wrong today. Apparently, we “want different things and he has no idea what we are even doing anymore.” As you’d imagine, I was flabbergasted that this came out of nowhere.

Why did he feel this way? Because I don’t want to sell my house and move on to 20 acres in the middle of nowhere so he can “shoot bows, blow stuff up, and have farm animals.” I was absolutely floored when his response to why he married me if he knew I didn’t want any of those things was “people change all the time. I thought you’d change.” He never told me he wanted me to even CONSIDER that. So I was in shock.

I told him he was selfish, and childish for acting the way he has, and for marrying me to begin with if he knew I didn’t want those things. He said he wasn’t sure he wanted to be married to me. I told him he owed me an apology at the very least for all of the stuff he has put me through and is going to put our child through when he inevitably divorces me. He told me he didn’t owe me a thing. So. Am I a jerk for not changing my mind on our living situation, and my opinion on his apology based on his behavior towards me?

