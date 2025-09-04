Wife Overpacks And Delays Every Road Trip, So Husband Tells Her Traveling With Her Is Miserable And Now She’s Threatening Divorce

This couple’s annual family trip is anything but relaxing.

After years of dealing with chronic overpacking, chaotic hotel rooms, and hours of delays, one husband finally snapped—but he never expected that to spark divorce talk.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for telling my wife she makes traveling no fun. So my wife (38f) and I (36m) have been together 8 years. We live in my home state of Arkansas, she is from San Diego. Every year she wants to visit home, we used to fly but since we have a kid (2f) she now wants to drive. I have no problem using all my vacation days for this, she lives here. Traveling is a pain because she overpacks. Used to fill my CX-7 FULL, but work gave me a $900 car allowance and we used that to get a full size Suburban. This time she loaded THAT full. I mean front passenger to the ceiling so I can’t see the mirrors full.

800 extra pairs of underwear, JUST in case…

We didn’t use hardly any of it. Every stop I carried everything into the hotel because she was afraid it would get stolen. It’s 3 days each way. Got through it, told her she makes traveling miserable because she is also super late. Tell her 10am. She might arrive by noon. So Every day we don’t leave the hotel until 12, then she insists we drive until midnight, ugh, unfun.

Woof.

Anyway. This weekend I was sent on a work conference. They got me a sweet hotel room, week at a nice resort, super excited. We were going to go and leave the baby. Day before she cancels my mom watching to bring our child. Fills the suburban full, again. Mind you, it’s my work trip. 5 days, 5 nights. Most of the stuff was just over packing. She brought a tote of blankets. One of towels. Two of her clothes! Totes!!

Wow.

I told her she makes it miserable (the hotel always gets cluttered and full, the night before we leave is always a mess trying to pack and her “organizing” stuff she brought that never gets used. She freaked out, told me i just want to go hook up and cheat at these things (I invited her). She also said she is filing for a divorce because I told her “your overpacking and insisting we fill every vehicle full and always being late makes me miserable”..

I’m sorry…what?

We were 3 hours late leaving to get to the conference, so I missed the networking opening night which is where in my industry people tend to clique up afterwards to a degree. I missed going to the best vendor events, etc, because she insisted that I don’t leave because she was overwhelmed with how messy the hotel room was. (Mind you, it was all the stuff she brought, took out of totes, and never used, and the toddler then destroyed. AITAH?

Most agreed: packing your entire house and showing up three hours late isn’t a cute quirk—it’s a nightmare.

This person is wondering why she was even invited.

This person has a suggestion.

And this person thinks she needs help.

She packed too much baggage…both literally and emotionally.

It might be time to turn things over to a professional.

