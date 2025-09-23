A Family Waited Two Hours Before Their Orders Came, So They Decided Not To Leave A Tip

Good service is the heart of any dining experience.

AITA For not tipping a waiter? For context, the restaurant we had gone to was Applebee’s at 5 PM. And the restaurant was indeed busy. My parents and I went out to eat because we were far away from our house. When we walked inside, there was no host at the table, and we waited for 5 minutes.

They finally arrived and stated, “Sorry for the wait, we are extremely busy! How many?” My mother stated, “3 people.” They nodded and said it would take approximately 15 to 20 minutes. We said alright and sat down. 15 to 30 minutes had passed, and we finally got sat.

The waitress asked us, “What would you like to drink?” We said our drinks, etc. She came back with our drinks, and we ordered our meals. 30 minutes later, the food never arrived. So, we asked the waitress when it would come and she responded: “Just a few more minutes. Sorry for the wait.”

Again another 30 minutes passed, but this time, the waitress hadn’t even come to our section. So, we just agreed that they were probably piled in tickets and we should just be patient. After we agreed, we waited a whole hour again for the food, and it never came. We called over the manager (luckily, he was checking in with tables).

We stated, “Sir, we have been waiting for 2 hours. The waitress informed us it would be just a minute an hour ago.” He apologized immediately and gave us coupons and quickly got us food. The food was already done and cold. We ate it all, of course.

When the waitress came by, she gave us our receipt and said: “Thank you for dining with us! You guys were wonderful customers to have and I hope you sleep well tonight folks.” My parents said, “Back at you, ma’am.” When they got up to leave after putting money on the table, we left. My parents complained about the service and said, “She didn’t deserve a tip anyway.” I agree.

