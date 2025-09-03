Woman Asked To Get Paid $35 Per Hour For Babysitting, So Her Cousin Went Crazy And Called Her Selfish And Unreasonable

Knowing your worth is important, especially when it comes to your time and skills.

If you were asked by a family member to babysit, would you do it for free, or would you come up with what you consider a reasonable rate?

AITA for saying my babysitting rates are $35 an hour? I’m a software engineer. I have a full-time job and a side hustle of doing freelance coding work in my own time. I’ve always been the type to have a side hustle I put a lot of my free time into. I get really bored sitting idle.

My freelance hourly rates are $60 an hour, and at my full-time job, my hourly pay works out to about $40 an hour. So, that’s how I value my time.

Anyway, over Christmas vacation, I was staying at my parents’ house. My cousin was also staying over with her three young kids from Christmas to New Year’s. I’d been planning on doing some work on my freelance projects when I had free time, especially in the mornings, when my family had no plans.

I wasn’t in any rush. I was already ahead of schedule on them all, but I didn’t really have anything else to do. It was in a really rural area and it’s like an hour’s drive to the nearest anything.

Then, my cousin and her husband asked if I could babysit all day for three days so they could visit some friends in the area and hang out with just adults. I said I had planned on doing freelance work at the library, and she offered to pay me to babysit. I said I could if they got close to my freelance rates. She wanted a number.

Although my freelance rates are $60, I didn’t feel like that was right. It was high. But I didn’t want to go too low. Honestly, babysitting three kids would be harder for me compared to the routine coding work I had for my freelance project.

I don’t know a lot about kids and I’ve never babysat for long. I had a feeling it would be stressful and difficult, so I said $35, which is below what I make hourly at work and what is the bare minimum I’d value my time for if that time is spent doing difficult work.

She went crazy at me, saying that’s a ridiculous rate for babysitting. That I was entitled and being selfish. That I’m trying to take advantage of how she didn’t have other options, etc. I said that’s way below what I’d be making if I had the time to do my own work, and I’d be putting off my own work to babysit.

Her husband then got mad at me, saying that I was a 24-year-old girl. That I’m damn near a child myself. That my time is not worth that much and it’s childish to say that it was, and that I was a stupid girl for not knowing that babysitting costs like $15 an hour. When I grew up and have kids of my own, I will see how stupid I was being.

I was kind of done with being called stupid, so I just told them I hoped they could find someone else. My mom thinks that I asked for something offensive, snd my cousin and her husband obviously did too. AITA for giving that number?

She didn’t want to babysit, and she had other work to do. If they want someone who will charge less, they should find someone who doesn’t already have a good job.

When you know your worth, it’s hard to settle for less.

