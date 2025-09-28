Woman Can’t Find Parking In A Busy City, And Her Coworker Gives Her Really Bad Advice. So She Asks For Them To Pay For The Ticket

Have you ever looked for parking in a big city? It can be really difficult.

The options are often paying a lot for a spot in a private parking lot or park really far from your destination in a street parking spot.

If you go the street parking route, you need to be even more careful to look for no parking signs or restrictions on who can park there and when.

I’m still kicking myself about a parking ticket I got once when parking on the street to meet a friend at a restaurant.

That’s why I can relate to the woman in this story who also ends up getting a parking ticket. In this case, she blames her coworker.

Is it really her coworker’s fault? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my coworker to pay for my parking ticket? I (23F) work for a company in a pretty big city. I have a coworker (24F) that i sometimes go out to dinner with because we both enjoy going out to restaurants. For context, i moved to this city for this job and my coworker was born and raised here, so she often introduces me to restaurants she enjoys.

Yesterday, we made plans to go to a restaurant in downtown. I was driving us, and as every downtown city is, parking was hard to find. About a block away from the restaurant, there was an area where i could potentially park along the street. There were no signs saying not to park there, however the lack of cars in this particular area made me feel unsure if we were allowed to park here. I suggested that we try to find a spot further from the restaurant and we would just walk over (both of us are perfectly healthy and able to do the walk over so that’s not an issue). My coworker protested, saying it would be fine to park there and nothing would happen and she didn’t want to walk far.

I protested, and she kept reminding me that she’s from this city and she would know if you couldn’t park there. I decided to just park there to avoid an argument. we go to dinner and walk back to my car and low and behold, there is a ticket on my windshield for parking in that zone. I was upset, and my coworker responded by saying its a bummer that the cops checked to see if people were parked there this time. I got upset and asked her if she knew that you were not supposed to park there.

She started stuttering and trying to change the conversation, and knew she was lying. I confronted her and asked her why she would insist on me parking there when she knew i could get a ticket for i. And she admitted that she didn’t think anyone would check and see if there was parked there and that she didn’t want to do the walk from farther away to the restaurant. I told her that because she put me in this situation, she needed to pay for the ticket.

Now my coworker is upset and saying that its not fair for me to ask her to pay for the parking ticket. Am i the jerk for insisting she pay?

At the very least, they should split the price of the ticket, but it does seem like it’s the coworker’s fault they got the ticket.

The comments on Reddit were mixed.

This person thinks they were both at fault and should split the ticket fee.

Here’s another vote for each paying half of the ticket.

Meanwhile, this person completely blames the coworker.

But this person completely blames the driver.

I agree that I wouldn’t give this coworker a ride again either!

She learned that she can’t trust her coworker.

