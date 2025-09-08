Woman Cooked Just Enough For Her Family, But Her Mother-in-Law Scolded Her And Told Her To Prepare Food For All The Children In Their House

Sharing a home does not always mean sharing everything with the other people who live there.

If you lived in a multi-generational household, would you feel obligated to cook enough for everyone in the house when you were cooking?

This woman was living in a multi-generational household with her own family and her in-laws.

She prepared a meal that was just enough for her, her husband, and their daughter, but when her nephew wanted to eat what they were eating, she got pretty upset.

Check out the story below.

AITA for not giving my nephew food I cooked just for my husband, daughter, and myself, even though we live in the same house? We live in a multi-generational house, but we have separate households under one roof. My husband, our daughter, and I have our own household. We buy our own groceries, cook our own meals, and take care of ourselves independently.

Then there’s my in-laws (husband’s parents), his sister, and her son (my nephew by marriage). They form a separate household within the same house.

This woman cooked a dish that’s perfectly portioned for their family only.

One morning, I cooked a small, portioned lunch. This was just for myself, my daughter (1.5 years old), and my husband. I didn’t make extra because I had no idea anyone else would be eating with us.

However, her nephew wanted to have the same food that she was cooking.

Meanwhile, my father-in-law was cooking a separate meal. It was for his other grandson (my nephew, 4 years old), who decided he wanted spinach, which happened to be what I was making. The spinach dish was specifically prepared for the three of us, but out of courtesy, I gave my nephew a ladle of it. He didn’t even end up eating it.

She got upset because she had only made just enough for the three of them.

I felt upset because I had to give up part of my husband’s portion to serve a child who isn’t mine, especially when I hadn’t planned for it and had made just enough. I’ve cooked for him many times before. But this time, I portioned the food precisely because I didn’t know he and my daughter would be eating together.

Her mother-in-law criticized her, saying she should have made more for all the kids in the house.

After lunch, my mother-in-law told me that “ethically and morally,” I should serve all children the same. I felt judged, as if I’d done something cruel, even though I tried to share what I could. To my relief, my father-in-law defended me. He said I’m not obligated to feed a child who isn’t mine.

So now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong.

That set off an all-day argument between him, my mother-in-law, and my sister-in-law once she came home. So now I’m left wondering… AITA for not setting aside a full portion for my nephew given we live in the same house but maintain separate households?

It seems like they need to clarify the expectations about who is cooking for whom and leave it at that.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Good intentions can sometimes be mistaken for greed and selfishness.

