Woman Discussed Health Issue With Her Best Friend Over The Phone, But When She Later Found Out Her Friend’s New Partner Was Listening To Their Conversation, She Was Really Upset

Privacy is essential in any friendship, especially when it comes to personal matters.

If a friend called you and you put the call on speakerphone while someone else was in the room, would you tell your friend they were on speakerphone?

This woman was confident that she could confide in her best friend about a sensitive health matter.

However, after she confided in her friend, she learned that she was on speakerphone the whole time.

Now, she’s really upset but also wondering if she overreacted.

Check out the full story below.

AITA: Not responding to my friend while they’re with someone after a violation of privacy Recently, my (24F) best friend, Megan (23F), met a new friend with the intention of dating/FWB. Megan met Kelly (26F) last Saturday and has spent every moment with her, well, aside from her work hours. During this time, Megan puts her phone on Do Not Disturb mode.

This woman discussed a private matter with Megan over the phone.

The Monday after they met, I needed to talk to Megan about a private matter. This was involving my health following a doctor’s appointment. Megan answered and had a full 45-minute conversation with me about this very private matter. Only at the end, did she mention that I was on speakerphone and Kelly was listening.

She didn’t want a stranger to know her personal problems.

I have not met Kelly. I do not want a stranger knowing my personal business. I do not want to meet Kelly anymore. Since this phone call, I have not responded to Megan while she has been on DND mode or while she is at Kelly’s house. (We share our location for safety purposes.)

She felt that her privacy was invaded when they decided to let Kelly listen to their conversation.

Megan is upset with me, saying that I am not respecting her relationship with “the love of her life.” She feels like I’m “abandoning our friendship over having a girl talk.” Personally, I feel that Kelly being aware of all of my personal business is a violation of my privacy.

The purpose of our conversation on Monday was in regard to my health, and since it was a very private matter, I’m not the jerk to be upset about it. Thoughts?

Which friend is overreacting here?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit

You have a right to be upset, says this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are siding with her.

Finally, a short and meaningful remark.

Being in a relationship doesn’t give you the right to disrespect your friend’s privacy and boundaries.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.