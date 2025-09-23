Woman Doesn’t Want To Accidentally Wake Up The Baby, So She Confronted Her Husband About Making Loud Noises

Raising and caring for a child can be challenging.

This woman and her husband have a toddler who just started sleeping alone.

So, she makes sure that she moves and does house chores quietly to avoid waking up the baby.

Her husband, however, often makes loud noises and doesn’t care if these noises disturb their child.

She tried telling him to keep it down every time, but he kept doing the same thing over and over.

AITA? Husband keeps waking up toddler Our toddler started sleeping alone about a month ago. She is 15 months now. She goes to sleep around 7 pm. I try to be very quiet, at least until she falls asleep so I don’t wake her. I do a lot of household chores when she goes to sleep, but I do them quietly.

My husband, on the other hand, makes so much noise. Of course, I also accidentally make noise once in a while. I am very apologetic and feel bad right when it happens. He, on the other hand, will make noise and not even care much. I literally yell at him every day because he always wakes up our toddler.

His office wall is connected to her bedroom. So any noise he makes while sitting at his desk (like eating or clicking his mouse loudly) will wake her up. I get mad at him, but he treats me like I’m overreacting. I again called him today asking him to please try to be quiet. This was after he slammed his plate down when getting food to heat up in the kitchen.

He told me, “You’ll just have to get over it. It’s life.” He also told me that he’s mad because he can’t even make noise in his own house. I don’t feel like I am being unreasonable because as long as he’s quiet enough that he doesn’t wake her, I don’t care. I am just tired of being the only one who cares.

He brings up the fact that I also make noise, but at least, I intentionally try not to. I feel bad if I’m accidentally loud. I just hate hearing my daughter cry because she was woken up. It literally causes me anxiety, and I can’t do anything until she falls back asleep.

Parenting requires teamwork.

These two need to get on the same page.

