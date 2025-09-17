Woman Is Invited To Two Birthday Parties That Are Taking Place At The Same Time, And She’s Trying To Find A Way To Go To Both

What’s more important, celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday or celebrating a friend’s baby’s 1st birthday?

That might depend on how close you are to the friends, but for the woman in this story, she seems to think the baby’s party is more important.

However, she’s trying to make it to both parties even though the party plans overlap.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for skipping part of my friend’s 30th birthday weekend for a baby’s 1st birthday party My Friend A is planning an extended birthday weekend for her 30th birthday (Friday through Monday at a large beach house with 10+ friends). Her actual birthday is on that Friday, but half of the group will not arrive at the beach house until late in the evening because they can’t leave work early.

She has another party invitation that conflicts with friend A’s party.

Then my other Friend B whose daughter is turning 1 invited me to the baby’s 1st birthday party on the Saturday of that same weekend. (Friend A and B are not in the same friend group / don’t know each other.) So I was thinking I would go to the baby’s birthday party during the day and drive to Friend A’s birthday bash/beach house on Saturday evening. I thought this was a good compromise since Friend A had told me she wasn’t planning any special activities for the Friday night so it wouldn’t be a huge deal if I missed it anyway, and I’ll still be participating in the rest of the weekend.

Friend A isn’t loving this plan.

However, Friend A says she will be upset if I’m not there for Friday night because that’s her actual birthday, but she said I should do whatever I think is best because she can’t “compete with a baby.” Frankly I thought this was kind of an overreaction on Friend A’s part, and I think the baby’s first birthday should take precedence / is more important. Friend B said it’s no worries if I can’t make it to her baby’s party, but personally I would like to be there – both this friend and the kid are important in my life (and she’s kind of a miracle baby).

She’s not sure what to do.

I get that I’m missing Friend A’s actual birthday but I feel like it’s not a huge deal since it’s a 4-day event and nothing special is planned. But I don’t know if I’m being insensitive. AITA if I don’t join Friend A’s birthday weekend on that Friday so that I can go to the kid’s birthday?

It sounds like she wants to go to the birthday party on Saturday, so she should go. I’m not sure how far away friend A’s party is, but if she can leave work early or get the day off, maybe she could spend Friday with Friend A and leave early to go to Friday B’s party and then go back to Friend A’s party? That might be a lot of driving around though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It depends who invited her first.

This person agrees. If Friend A invited her first, she’s being rude.

Another person thinks OP’s solution is perfectly fine.

This person thinks she should go to the 30th birthday party.

If only my biggest problem was being invited to two birthday parties at the same time!

