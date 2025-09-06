Woman Left Food Out After A Family Gathering, So She Got Blamed When A Neighbor’s Dog Ate It And Got Sick

Pet owners should be responsible in looking after their animals.

AITA for not paying the vet bills after my neighbor’s dog ate food I left outside? This week, I (28F) hosted a family gathering. The people there were my sister and her family (4 in total) along with my brother and his wife, my boyfriend, and my parents and his.

I live relatively out in the country, so it’s not exactly common for whole properties to be fenced. Usually it’s just fences for animals. Since it was nice out, we ate lunch outside. Some of the food wasn’t immediately brought inside after we ate including some desserts that were mostly chocolate, and a bit of fruit.

I figured the food would probably be fine being left out for a little bit, and if not, it could just be thrown away. The food was covered, too. After we ate, we went down to the small pond that’s on my property for a little bit. (Probably for half an hour/45 minutes.) It has a nice dock and view of the trees, and is a great place to spend some time.

We got back up to where the food was left. We saw the neighbor’s dog was on the table, eating the food, and had ripped the covers off. I got my neighbors, and they apologized, but asked what the dog had eaten. I told them, and some of the food was toxic to dogs (chocolate, grapes, etc). They started freaking out and rushed their dog to the vet.

Yesterday, they contacted me and asked if I would pay the vet bills. Their dog survived, but needed extensive care and had racked up quite a bit in vet bills. I offered to pay a quarter of the bills, but they wanted all of it, because the food she ate was mine. I told them if they hadn’t let their dog on my property, it wouldn’t have eaten my food.

They said that it had accidentally gotten out, and they didn’t mean to and that I should pay all the bills. I then made a remark about how they should pay for the food the dog ate. But they weren’t amused and got more upset.

I told them a quarter or nothing. They’re still upset about it and want me to pay more. I did leave the food out, though. AITA for not paying the full cost?

Some people would rather play the blame game than take accountability.

