Woman Left Her Future Sister-In-Law Out Of The Bridal Party, So Her Fiancé’s Family Turned On Her And Called Her A Jerk

Weddings can bring out both the best and worst in people.

AITA for not making future SIL a bridesmaid? I (28F) got engaged 6 months ago to my fiancé (30M). We’ve been together for the past 2 years. We are very happy and excited for the wedding. We finally chose a date for the special day and have chosen 10 people for our bridal party, including MOH and BM.

It is going to be an intimate ceremony of 80 of our closest family and friends to celebrate our special day. However, there has been an issue with future SIL because I didn’t choose her to be one of my bridesmaids. When my fiancé told future MIL and SIL who was going to be in the bridal party, they both turned red.

MIL demanded to know why I didn’t pick her daughter if we’re about to be family. SIL also called me a jerk. A little context: I’ve had issues with SIL. She has shown to be inconsiderate, selfish, greedy, and narcissistic to a point.

She likes to show up unannounced and/or uninvited to our place whenever she wants. We make plans with the family, but she always arrives when she feels like it.

She causes problems and arguments, but refuses to take responsibility or apologize. If she gets upset, she will block you. Only when she needs something will she get in touch.

The last situation I had with her was about a month ago. She had asked my fiancé for help to update her resume one morning. He works days, and I work nights. He told her he can help once he’s out of work.

No, she needed help now. He let her know I was about to be home, so maybe I could help her instead. He let me know, and I said okay. She said she’d be at our place in 30 minutes.

That gave me enough time to shower and maybe eat before she got there. When I get home, I have about 4 hours to do what I need to and go to bed. Thirty minutes passed by—nothing. An hour—nothing. An hour turned into two.

I texted to ask where she was or if she was coming at all, but no response. Eventually, I let her know I needed to go to bed, and I let my fiancé know she never came over nor answered my texts. I went to bed, put my phone on silent, and fell asleep.

I woke up to 18 missed calls, 4 voicemails, and three long paragraphs. She talked about how I’m a selfish and self-absorbed person. She said I think I’m above everyone else for not answering her when she got there. It was 6 hours later!

My fiancé told her that was her fault for not communicating and that I need my rest since I work graveyard shifts. Since then, SIL and MIL have been cold towards me. No apology was ever said or mentioned from her.

Everyone knows how she is and never says anything, but I’m the jerk for not letting her be part of the bridal party? AITA?

Being family doesn’t automatically make you part of the bridal party.

