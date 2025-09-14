Woman Notices Her Husband’s Strange Texting Habit With His Female Best Friend, So She’s Questioning His Loyalty

Trust is the foundation of any marriage.

This woman was newly married to her husband.

Her husband has a college best friend with whom she had no issue until recently.

Now, her husband’s suspicious texting habits make her wonder what is really happening.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Would I be the AH if I texted my husband’s best friend (female) to see her reaction? My husband has this best friend from college time. I never had issues with her until my wedding a month ago. My maid of honor overheard her snapping at another friend of theirs, saying, “She has him when she wants him.” The friend also teased her that she lost him and he was the one who got away.

This woman asked her husband about his best friend, and he denied it.

I told my husband about it a few days ago. I didn’t want to ruin our honeymoon, but it was still in my head. He denied anything happened between them. He was very calm when he said it. Almost too calm?

She tried looking through his phone and found no message thread between them.

Anyway, I have no proof and I trust him, until I used his phone when mine died. He was driving and I was making a playlist on his phone. Then, I looked through his iMessages and he had no thread with her. I mean I know for a fact that they text. But, nothing.

She realized he was deleting his best friend’s text messages.

I didn’t say anything, but last night, I literally saw her name pop up amongst the texts. When he went to bed I looked and there were no texts. He is deleting them! Now, my question is if I ask he will deny it. I need to know and I need proof. Would I be the AH if I initiated a conversation with her acting like I’m my husband and see what’s up? I need proof and peace of mind.

Is it best for her to sneak behind her husband’s back to get to the bottom of this situation, or is there a better way to find out the truth?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person thinks emojis can give her clues.

While this person suggests looking at the deleted texts folder.

Here’s a genuine question from this user.

Listen to your gut, says this person.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Always trust your instincts.

