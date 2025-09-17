Woman Sent A Comprehensive Quote With Complete Information, But The Customer Still Managed To Mess Up The Order

Clear communication is essential in business.

This woman received a quotation request for 3 items from a customer.

So she prepared a document with clear details, including pictures and prices.

Despite all these, the customer still managed to mess up the order.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I provided a full quote and they still messed up the order. Customer wanted a quote on 3 items. On each item, we have three different brands they can choose from. Think how you can buy a battery from Duracell, Energizer, or some other brand.

This woman sent over a document with all the information needed via e-mail.

So, I sent over pictures, pricing, and availability via e-mail. Despite having all the information in front of them, they still messed up the order. Item #1 had the wrong size listed. It is not only discontinued, but also from a completely different brand than they wanted. I didn’t even put that on the quote.

Every item was messed up.

Item #2 was listed on the order twice, but with different quantities. Item #3 was also listed on the order with different quantities. This one also had an additional wrinkle where one line was from one brand and the other from a different brand. The one brand is way more expensive, so it doesn’t make much sense to order that one.

Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

This person can relate.

This user shares a suggestion.

While this one gives the missing batter brand.

Finally, here’s a somewhat similar personal experience.

No matter how clear you make things, some people will still find a way to complicate them.

