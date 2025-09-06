Woman Spoke Up About Her Husband’s Harsh Punishment For Her Stepdaughter, But He Told Her To Stay Out Of It

Discipline should be firm but also fair.

If you thought your husband was unfairly punishing your stepdaughter, would you tell him, or would you stay out of it?

This woman has a teenage stepdaughter who threw a party that caused major damage to their home.

While she supported reasonable consequences, she disagreed with how her husband wanted to punish her.

WIBTA if I didnt agree to my husband’s punishment for his daughter and try to fight it I have a stepdaughter (17F) Recently, she threw a party in our house while we were outside. It was a pretty big party, and quite a lot of stuff was damaged. When my husband and I returned, we were furious. I suggested grounding her and making her pay back any damage.

But my husband had another idea. He also planned to make her pay back for stuff, but he also included another punishment. We live on a large plot of rural land, about 12 acres, which is largely wooded or farmland. There’s a shed about an acre away from our main house.

My husband wants to make her live in this shed for a whole week. She won’t be allowed into the house unless necessary. He plans to give her some food she can prepare on her own. Basically, she’d live on her own.

I was against this for a few reasons. I wasn’t sure if this was even legal. I also don’t think it’s safe for her. The shed is in a place full of trees, so it’s not visible to us.

I’m not comfortable with her staying in the woods alone, even if it’s on our property. Sometimes, deer and other wild animals enter our property, too. I told my husband this. And he says I shouldn’t be deciding how to parent his daughter.

My mother also told me I shouldn’t interfere with his decisions. I usually try not to, but this feels too much for me. AITA?

Teaching your child a lesson shouldn’t compromise their safety and well-being.

