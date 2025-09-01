Woman Tries New Picklerita Slush For The First Time On Camera, And it Goes Exactly How You Expect it Would

The Sonic website described their new menu item like this:

SONIC’s sweet slush featuring the bold flavor mix of pickle juice and tart lime, with Pickle Juice Flavor Bubbles and a GRILLO’S PICKLES® Pickle Chip floating right on top. Available in a medium size only.

Now, to me, that sounds horrendous, but then again I’m in the minority of adults who doesn’t like the taste of pickles, so I figured maybe I’d just be an outlier here.

Seems that maybe I’m not, according to this video from TikTok user @its_maddie_man:

“All right, I’m gonna try the Picklerita Slush from Sonic.”

“Got a little pickle Boba.”

She goes for a sip.

Then makes some very funny noises, interspersed with a small “help.”

Gives it another try, in the interest of fairness.

But no. It’s gross.

She did it so we don’t have to.

Are you SURE?

Maybe this is why the website specifies that it’s medium sized only.

Even pickle people don’t like this.

Sonic I think you biffed it on this one.

