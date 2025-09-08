Woman Wanted A Peaceful Postpartum Experience, But Her Mom Was Devastated When She Was Asked To Stay In A Hotel

Becoming a first-time parent can be overwhelming.

AITA for telling my mom I don’t want to have overnight guests anymore I (28F) and my husband (29M) are expecting our first baby in October. My mom said that she would come after the baby is born so she could help us out for a few days to a week. She never asked us if we wanted help, just stated she would come.

We were leaning towards telling her we wanted her to stay in a hotel. This is because she lives 3 hours away. I personally did not want any overnight visitors while having a newborn. She’s helpful and respectful of boundaries; however, I just wanted to focus on my family without too many lingering guests that I have to entertain.

I think she was also planning on coming every few weeks to see the baby while I’m on maternity leave. She talked about how often she wanted to come and the vacation time she saved up.

I broke the news that I didn’t want her staying over all night and that I’d prefer if she stayed in a hotel when she came to visit. She broke down and cried and sobbed. She was devastated that I even thought of sending her to a hotel.

I told her it’s not on her. We just don’t want anyone staying the night because it’s too much to host people. She said, “You wouldn’t have to host me.”

But really, I mean we would. Washing the sheets, making the bed, figuring out meals. Extra laundry, entertaining, and talking when I just want to relax. I don’t want anyone staying over.

She’s so upset and hurt. She said that she wouldn’t let us stay over anymore if she’s not allowed to stay over. She has a guest bedroom. We don’t. We have a newborn. She is a single person living alone.

We somehow resolved it. I (reluctantly) agreed to have her come and stay for three nights after the baby is born. We will see how it goes. She’s devastated still. AITA?

Everyone has different needs and preferences, and people should respect that.

