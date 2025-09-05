Woman’s Brother Passes, But It Gets Even Worse For Her When She Tells Her Fiance And He Doesn’t Seem To Care

Death can rock you to your core, but so can people’s reactions about it.

If you found out someone you loved died, your first reaction might be to tell your significant other. If that person didn’t respond or didn’t react in a compassionate way, would you forgive them or break up?

Read how one Redditor realizes her betrothed may not be her soulmate after she learns some terrible news.

See the story below to learn more.

AITA? I (F 33) want to end the relationship with my fiance (M 43) over my brother’s death As the title says. We have been together for 2 years. My brother died this morning.

My fiance is currently working away from home. Sundays (today) are his day off work. I tried calling him multiple times.

Finally, she got a hold of him. His response will absolutely shock you…

He didn’t answer. I sent him a message saying my brother died. He read it but no reply from him until 4 HOURS later, and he said, “Ok, I’m cleaning my apartment right now”

Then, she gets another response — TWO HOURS LATER.

…He finally speaks to me in ONE message, two hours after this, saying he didn’t know what to say and that’s why he didn’t to speak to me. I said that’s not a good a enough reason to leave me alone with this…two more hours go by after this…

All he says is sorry and nothing else.

She’s realizing that he may not be the marriage material she thought he was…

I’m upset and angry, and I feel I have to end my relationship over this. This is the first time I have ever truly needed him emotionally, and he let me down instantly. Please tell me I am not stupid for ending it with him over this? Right now, I can’t decide if I am being over-sensitive due to the death of my brother or not.

What does Reddit advise? Should she give him another chance or is this all the evidence she needs? Let’s see what some of the comments are saying below.

This woman deserves someone who can actually be there for her.

