Young Man Was Fed Up With His Older Brother’s Weird And Unpleasant Behavior, So He Tried To Convince Their Mother To Let Him Go

Living with family can be challenging when personalities clash.

This young man never liked his older brother because of his weird habits and personality.

His brother’s behavior became increasingly disruptive and unpleasant.

So, he’s convincing his mother to let him go.

AITA for wanting my brother gone I (19M) have a brother (24M) who we will call Dave. Dave might be the dumbest person I know, and I am not speaking hyperbolically. We used to live in the Caribbean for the first 17 years of my life. For most of my teenage years, we had separate rooms, so we did not interact much. I always thought he was a bit dim, but I figured it was just normal sibling disagreements.

This young man and his family moved to Canada.

Two years ago, we moved to Canada and now live in a much smaller place. My brother moved to Texas with my aunt to learn construction. Because my parents had already paid for two different college programs he wanted to do. He refused to put in any work for either of them.

His brother is obsessed with sweets.

While in Texas, he would lock himself in the bathroom for hours. He would then disappear at night to walk to a gas station. It was not for drugs. He is simply obsessed with sweets. He also engaged in several other strange behaviours. Eventually, he was sent to Canada to live with us.

His brother also has weird behaviors and personal preferences.

Now that I have to share a space with him, I have realised I hate him. For starters, he refuses to shower more than once a week. He wears the same hoodie and jeans everywhere to the point where you can smell when he has been in a room. He brushes his teeth maybe twice a week because otherwise, he says he will “over brush them.” These things are gross, but they are not even the worst part.

His brother would also pretend to be homeless.

One time, my mom gave him her card to buy McDonald’s for lunch. She told him he could spend 15 dollars. He spent 60. He pretends to be homeless and hung out with actual homeless people to beg for money. He followed random women on the street to ask for their Instagram. The police once came to our home because he chased one when she tried to avoid him.

He could just go on and on about his brother’s eccentricities.

He does not do any of this for drugs. All of the begging and stealing is for sweets like milkshakes, donuts, and cookies. He is also just an unpleasant person. He refuses to do chores because “those are for women.” He leaves his stinking clothes in my room, once even on my bed. He puts glasses of juice in the fridge, spills them, and never cleans it up. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

His brother kept telling their mother he wanted to go back home, even though he has no other home.

Recently, he has been pressuring my mother to buy him a ticket to go back “home.” The problem is that he has nowhere to go. None of our family can or want to house him, and we no longer have a home there. He insists that he has a house we do not know about, which makes no sense.

He’s convincing his mom to just let his brother go.

My mother does not want to send him into guaranteed homelessness. But I have been trying to convince her to let him go. He is a grown man. And at this point, he does not want help.

Sometimes, letting someone face the consequences of their actions is the only way forward.

