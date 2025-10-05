A Bride Surprised Her New Husband With A Beyoncé Inspired Solo Dance At Their Wedding Even Though Her Family Wouldn’t Approved

Weddings sure have changed in recent years, huh?

Gone are the days of stuffy, stale events where no one has a good time.

Instead, we have things like…this.

A woman named Alexis posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the dance she performed at her wedding for her husband…and all their guests…

The text overlay on Alexis’ video reads, “That time I performed a dance on my wedding day knowing my religious family would look down on it.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography. DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY LADIES. My man loved it.”

Alexis danced to Beyoncé’s “End of Time.”

She told viewers, “I purposefully wore this covered up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family.”

Check out the video.

@alexojennings Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography. DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY LADIES ❤️ my man loved it 🥰 To further explain, I purposefully wore this covered up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family. #fyp #wedding #weddingdance #melissamolinaro #weddingtiktok #viral @Melissa Molinaro for the inspo ❤️ ♬ original sound – Alexis Jennings

Well, that was…interesting…

