Manager Forced A Cashier To Work In The Pouring Rain, So A Gruff Customer Forced The Manager To Carry Out His Groceries Instead

Some managers think the rules only apply to their employees, not to themselves.

That kind of attitude tends to backfire when the wrong customer notices.

So on one stormy Texas day, one cruel manager finally met the wrath of a kindhearted biker dude with a soft spot for the little guy.

Some customers are actually cool When I was a teenager, I used to work for a big chain grocery store as a bagger, in the great state of Texas. I was 15 at the time.

There was one part of this job that was the absolute worst.

My manager’s name… let’s call him Jim. Jim was a jerk. He treated us poorly, like we were beneath him; we never bagged quickly enough, or returned from customers’ cars fast enough, he claimed. He was the type of manager you hate to have. On this particular day, we had a “severe thunderstorm,” as we call them here in Texas. Basically, a torrential downpour with loads of lightning strikes and amazingly loud thunderclaps.

But of course, Jim made them work in the rain anyway.

It was raining so hard, my jacket was even soaked through, even though I was wearing a poncho over it (which I had to pay for). It was winter. It was quite cold out. I was shivering, teeth chattering.

Until Jim crossed the wrong customer.

This big, built guy, dressed like your typical biker, comes through the lane I’m bagging for. He’s around 6’4″, probably over 225. When I finish bagging his things, I ask if he’d like help out to his car: Bikerdude: Are you kidding me?! Look at you! You’re already soaked! You must be freezing. They’re gonna make you go back out in this crap?! Me: Well, yeah, I guess so…

This biker wasn’t about to let the manager off easy.

Bikerdude: Where’s your manager? Is it that little nerd with the clipboard over there? The dry one in that stupid vest? Me through laughter: Yeah, that’s Jim. Bikerdude: HEY, JIM! Bikerdude then storms over to where Jim is standing.

He confronts Jim.

Bikerdude: Hey there JIM! Look at this kid. He’s soaked to the bone and cold! Why are you making these kids go out in this mess? Jim: …hello… Um… Sir? Well, to help our customers… Bikerdude: Well how ’bout you think of your employees for a quick second? Let them stay inside and warm up, dry off. C’mon man, be reasonable.

Jim offers a weak excuse, but the biker dude isn’t standing for it.

Jim: Well, sir, our customers need help out to their cars and… Bikerdude: You know what, you’re right! They do! I need help to my car. And I want YOU to help me out there, Jim. Jim: Uhhhhh… I have to uhhhhh stay and watch over the… Bikerdude: What’s that saying? “The customer is always right?” You’re helping me out to my car, Jim.

The biker dude made it clear Jim didn’t have a choice in the matter.

By this time, everyone was watching as Jim and Bikerdude strolled out with his basket. I went outside and stood under the covered entrance area to watch Jim get his; Bikerdude was in a truck, which was parked in the verrrrry back of the parking lot.

Watching Jim come back into the store was quite the sight to behold.

By the time Jim got back, he was just as soaked as I was. I acted like I was collecting carts, and took Jim’s from him; he had a horribly sour look on his face, which I, of course, enjoyed thoroughly.

Biker dude had one last kind thing to say to the overworked employee.

Bikerdude pulled by in his truck and waved me over and handed me a $20. He told me to go take a break and dry off with a hot meal. I said thanks and went back inside and asked Jim for a break. He begrudgingly told me to take as long of a break as I needed to dry off. To this day, I wonder what Bikerdude said to him to get that reaction out of him. Some customers are actually cool.

Watching Jim trudge back in soaking wet was absolutely the sweetest moment of the shift.

The biker got the last laugh, the employee got a hot meal and the manager finally got exactly what he deserved.

