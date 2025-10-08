Costco Shopper Was Asked About Coffee Machines By A Woman He Thought Was A Fellow Shopper, But it Turns Out She Actually Worked At The Store

Here we go again, friends…

Mistook for a coffee machine expert. “Tonight I ventured out to Costco with the family. I’m not usually a Costco person, but earlier in the year I needed new tires, and it turned out to be the best deal for my vehicle—even with the membership fee. We usually only go occasionally to pick up a few items that are good value. (And an excuse to get a hotdog while I’m there!) To keep the wife happy, one of those items is coffee pods. Personally, I prefer a proper espresso machine, but she doesn’t like using it, so the pods are a compromise to stop her from buying $5 coffees all the time. Anyway, tonight was a win because the coffee pods we like were on special. So I reach up the Goliath end display and grab a couple boxes.

Then it happens: “Excuse me, do those pods work with the machine on display next to it?” I stop, a little confused. My first thought was to reply, “Does it look like I work here?” but I caught myself. I figured – it doesn’t take much to be kind. Also… yes, it probably does look like I work here because embarrassingly my entire outfit except my socks was actually from Costco!

I politely answered her questions and she asked me a few more. She seemed nice enough, although she seemed a bit disappointed in my answers. My wife and I had a laugh after, thinking that yeah, I really could pass as a Costco employee. We continued our oversized shopping spree and thought nothing more of it.

But when we got to the checkout, guess who was behind the counter? Yup, the same lady who had asked me all the questions! So yeah, I don’t work here lady, but it turns out you do!”

