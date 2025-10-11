October 11, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Customer Complained About The New Small Sized Bottles Of Jergens Lotion

by Matthew Gilligan

Sometimes, rebranding just isn’t the way to go for some companies.

And this could potentially be one of them…

A woman named Najay took to TikTok to voice her displeasure with a new line of small lotion options from Jergens.

Najay told viewers, “There is no way Jergens is selling us crust shaped in stars and hearts.”

She added, “It’s lotion. Y’all buying it?”

Najay then said, “What they’re selling us is that lotion that crusts up around the tube thing.”

On the video’s caption, she wrote, “Jergens PLZ.”

Here’s the video.

@najayzinthestarz

jergens PLZ #jergens

♬ original sound – 𝐍𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐲 🌿🥥

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has a concern.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

She clearly wasn’t impressed with this new development…

