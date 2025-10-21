A Customer Drove Into The Gas Station The Wrong Way, And She Wouldn’t Turn Around When The Attendant Tried To Politely Correct Her

All retail stores have rules in place to ensure their operations work well for everyone involved.

What would you do if a customer refused to follow a very simple rule, and started yelling at you and even threatening to get you fired?

That is what happened to the retail worker in this story, but he held his ground and remained polite until she drove off screaming.

I work at a gas station in Oregon, where it is illegal to self serve. It’s not too big, but we get a lot of business because we are part of a large grocery chain and have a main store in the same parking lot, and have better gas than the others in the immediate area. We also have pretty good service from the feedback I get about the other stations in the area.

In the past people have been allowed to go against the arrows that are painted on the pavement because it’s been too much of a hassle to tell them to turn around. Recently my store director has told us that we must make them face the right way. People complain on both sides of the argument, either people are cutting the ones who are patiently waiting or they just don’t want to wait.

I’d rather get complaints and have people go the right way then still getting complaints and letting the customers do whatever they want. So far, we either have people just drive off spewing profanity, or we get those who are patient and wait. Which leads us to the altercation with one of the customers today. Let’s call her EB:

Me: “Ma’am, I’m sorry I’m going to have to ask you to turn around, we can’t have anyone facing the wrong way.” EB: “What?” Me: “We can’t have people go against the arrows anymore ma’am, I’m sorry.” EB: “You, you’re Jared right?” Me: ” Yes, my name is Jared ma’am.”

EB: “I know you, I know you and you’re family well.” Me: “Really? You don’t look familiar, what’s my last name?” She mumbles to herself for a few seconds. EB: “I don’t remember…” Me: “Ok, what’s my mother’s name?”

EB: “uh, well um, her name’s Mimi.” Me: “No ma’am, that’s not my mother’s name.” EB: “Your family works at Ruby Tuesday!” Me: “No ma’am, I haven’t been to that restaurant for years.”

EB: “Well I own this gas station.” Me: “Ok, well can you prove that this is indeed your establishment?” EB: “Just pump my gas!”

Me: “I’m sorry ma’am, you cannot be facing the wrong way.” EB: “I’m not going to argue with you about this!” Me: “Ma’am, I’m not arguing with you, I’m having a discussion with you.” EB: “You’re giving me funny business!”

Me: “Ma’am I’m doing no such thing, I am simply telling you what the rules of the gas station are, and that you, as a customer, must follow said rules.” EB: “Who’s your manager?”

I think to myself, if she owned the gas station, she’d know who my manager is. For now, we’ll call him Bob. Me: “My manager is Bob in the Main store right there.” EB: “NO! Your manager out here.”

Me: “My main boss, is the Store Director, I have a supervisor out here who does not work on the weekends. Ultimately, I answer to Bob in the main store.” EB: “Well what do we do here then?”

Me: “Well, it seems you have two options. 1, you can either turn around and face the right way and I can service you, or 2, you can leave. If you’re not willing to follow the rules put in place, I do not have to serve you.” By this point there are other customers getting out of their cars and wondering what the hold up is. Me: “I’m sorry ma’am, but I have to serve these other customers, I have a job to do and you’re preventing me from doing it.”

EB: “Not for long you won’t.” She then speeds off out of the gas station leaving me feeling pretty accomplished.

I was able to tell a customer off without actually getting violent or using profanity and just remaining calm. Ultimately I didn’t hear anything about it the rest of the day.

It is always funny when a customer thinks they are above the rules of a store, especially when they get put in their place so well.

