A Customer Refused To Believe The The Item Was Not In Stock, So She Got Disappointed Twice

Some customers simply refuse to accept reality, even when it is right in front of them.

This man couldn’t forget when one customer refused to take no for an answer.

The customer insisted that they had the product she was looking for.

So, his father spent about an hour searching for the item, but it was clearly not in stock.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

The Lady that doesn’t understand how existence works… My family has been selling seasonal merchandise for as long as I’ve been alive. I have a lot of stories, but this lady is probably my all-time favorite. So a lady comes in looking for a specific item. We look at our inventory, and it shows we have one.

This man’s dad tried to look for the item that the customer wanted to buy.

She scours the store with my dad. They look for probably an hour and can’t find it anywhere. She’s disgruntled and leaves. She goes home and calls the web help. We’re part of a franchise, so they don’t know us specifically.

The customer tried placing the order online.

She then decides to purchase the item online and come back in. It’s been maybe an hour. My dad just could not believe this. He said, “Lady, you’re literally the only person who knows for absolute certainty we don’t have it!” She tells him the online ordering person told her that if she bought it, we would be forced to look for it.

She realized that it wasn’t really in the store.

He replied something along the lines of she saw him look for it. She stormed out and lodged a complaint. Seriously though, did she think we were hiding it from her? I don’t understand people.

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

This person shares a somewhat similar experience.

This is so great, says this one.

Finally, here’s a short and simple response.

You cannot get what does not exist, no matter how hard you demand it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.