A School Rule Banned Riding Two-Wheeled Vehicles. The Way Students Rallied to Support an Employee Is Going Viral

For many people, riding a motorcycle to work in the summer is a great way to save money and make the trip a lot more fun.

What would you do if the school where you worked had a rule that said nobody was allowed to ride motorcycles or any two-wheeled transport options on school property?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he stopped and pushed his bike until it was off of school property. Fortunately, some students noticed, and once they figured out what he was doing, they all decided to support him the next day.

The situation is both amusing and enlightening because the person who insisted on enforcing the rules also tried to break them.

Let’s read all about it.

The rule says ‘you not allowed to RIDE your bike on school property’. OK… This happened at a school I work at.

I decided to start riding my motorcycle to work as the weather in the UK has finally brighten up and I liked to go for a ride after work in the sunshine. Anyway, I park my bike in the correct area and secure it so everything is fine until home time comes around I get asked to come to the school office.

I could see why this rule is there for students, but he works there, so why would the administrators care?

Apparently, one of the school administrators (proper jobsworth) saw me come in on my motorcycle and wasn’t happy because “NO two-wheeled vehicle may be ridden on school property without prior consent”. “Okay” I said and walked out the office, I had customize my bike to be very light and it’s nickname is the “Softail Superleggera” so PUSHING my bike to the gates wouldn’t be a problem.

At least the students are on his side.

So, I push my motorcycle out the school gates before starting it up, but while I’m doing this a bunch of the students ask “why?” so I tell them the rule and they mention how dumb it is. The next day, a bunch of students decided to come on their 50cc scooters and make a scene outside of the school, but once they are on school property they push their scooters over to the bike rack and secured them.

The administrator seems to be a hypocrite.

Best bit, the administrator in question rode a pushbike to school so the ‘scooter squad’ stopped her, recited the rule and made her get off her bike and push it to the bike rack. She was aghasted by how many students had brought their scooters to school BUT the rule only applies to riding, pushing and parking them in the bike rack once on school property is perfectly within the rules.

Stupid rules like this just make life more difficult for everyone. In this case, even the administrator would benefit from a rule change, but for whatever reason, that didn’t happen.

Oh well, at least the students got together and put on a little display to illustrate just how silly this whole thing was.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

Read on to see what the top commenters had to say about this story.

This is a good question. Sometimes the rules just don’t make sense.

I agree, this event will likely have many great benefits.

When students are passionate about something, they can make a real change.

He would still be following the rules if he did this. Not a bad idea.

This commenter has a great way to solve the problem.

When stupid rules are enforced, it can help to get the rules changed. In this case, it seems that everyone wanted to be able to ride bikes, scooters, and motorcycles. So, hopefully that will be allowed in the future. Why did they have such a silly rule in the first place?