A Customer Tried To Game The System, But This Woman Knew Exactly What He Was Trying To Do

Customer thinks he’s a genius for discovering a loophole Years ago, I started a family-friendly retail store that’s known for its flip flops. We had signs on all of the registers that said: “If we don’t ask you to sign up for our store credit card during your transaction, you get a $5 gift card free!”

I had a middle-aged man come through my line and buy some items. I asked him if he wanted to sign up for our credit card, and he declined. I proceeded to tell him his total, and he paid. Then. he read the little sign we had on our registers.

He checked out and went to our section near the register where all of our impulse items were. Candy, trinkets, keychains, dog toys, etc. About 5 minutes later, he came back to my line with a small toy that cost a few dollars. Because I had just offered him the credit card, I didn’t ask him this time if he wanted to sign up for one.

You see where this is heading. He walked up to my manager and demanded a $5 gift card. Because I didn’t offer him the opportunity to sign up for our credit card during this transaction. Honestly, to spend a few dollars just to get a free $5 gift card and think that you’re sticking it to the man… wow!

Some people think they can outsmart the system.

