A Driver Said She Had A Very Specific Issue With Her New Honda Civic

by Matthew Gilligan

If you don’t know much about cars, every little problem with your vehicle can turn into a panic-inducing nightmare.

And it looks like the woman you’re about to meet was at the end of her rope when it came to the issue she was having with her 2025 Honda Civic Sport.

Her name is Evelyn and she said that her Honda has loose steering and her wheels were unresponsive during turns.

Evelyn said, “The wheels are really working weird and they feel wobbly, and the steering wheel is weird. I don’t know if it’s a wheel problem or if it’s a steering wheel problem.”

Here’s the video.

But viewers knew what was going on!

This person dropped some knowledge.

Another viewer knows all about it.

And this individual chimed in.

Read your owner’s manual, people!

You never know what you might learn…

