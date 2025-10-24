A Driver Saw A Woman Walking Her Three-Legged Dog Through Their Neighborhood, So They Stopped To Tell Her How Nice They Thought It Was

Dogs are resilient creatures…

And no matter what hardships they go through, their tails keep on wagging!

Thanked a lady for not giving up on her 3-legged dog. “Almost every day, when driving through my development, I see a young woman walking a 3-legged Golden Retriever. The dog is missing the left rear leg.

You would think it would be a sad scene, but I see the inspiration in it each time I see them. Yeah, the dog is hopping along, but the dog 100% looks just as happy as any dog you’ve ever seen on a walk. Last week, I saw two people walking 3-legged dogs! It was like a glitch in the matrix. I clicked a button on my dash cam to save the video clip. Today, as I was driving by the woman and her Goldie, I saw that she wasn’t wearing any earbuds, and there was no traffic coming from either direction. I already had the windows down and decided to stop and get her attention. She looked over, possibly expecting me to ask for directions or something.

I told her, “I just wanted to tell you that whenever I see you two out here taking a walk, it is so inspirational. Thank you for not giving up on your dog. And your dog looks so happy to be out here every time. It just makes my day.” She was shocked that someone would stop her to tell her that. Her face lit up with the widest smile, and she bent over to give the biggest “Oh my gosh, thanks!” I didn’t want to drag it out or get creepy, so I replied, “Of course! That’s all! Have a wonderful day!” Still beaming, she replied with the same, “Have a wonderful day!” When you’re having a rough day or just want to make your day a little better, pick a random stranger and try to make their day better. You might be surprised what it can do for you.”

