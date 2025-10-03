October 3, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Home Depot Shopper Called Out Milwaukee Brand’s $79.97 First Aid Kits. – ‘Biggest markups in the game.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Tell us how you really feel…

A TikTokker who shares home improvement videos filmed himself in a Home Depot store, and let’s just say that he wasn’t too happy about what he encountered…

The man’s viral video showed him in a Home Depot store.

He saw a Milwaukee first aid kit and he said the company has some of the “biggest markups in the game.”

The TikTokker showed viewers the first aid kit and said, “If you guys thought Milwaukee tool people were bad before…”

The Milwaukee first aid kit sells for $79.97 at Home Depot, FYI.

Here’s the video.

@brickbybrick034

Biggest mark ups in the game 😂😂😂 #tools #milwaukee #milwaukeetools

♬ original sound – Brick by Brick

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

He thinks the brand is a big rip-off!

