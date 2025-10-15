A Mom Talked About The Steps She Takes To Keep Her Kids Safe In The Event Of A Flash Flood

There have been some awful stories in the news lately about flash floods that claimed the lives of scores of people across the U.S.

This has caused parents to take additional safety measures, and a mom named Felyk told TikTokkers about what she’s doing to help keep her kids safe in the event of a flood.

In the video, Felyk put a bandage on her child’s arm and then wrote a phone number on top of it.

She also wrote the phone number on the sole of the child’s boot with the message “call me.”

Felyk then put a bunch of cash into a plastic bag and put a credit card into another bag and wrote the card’s PIN code on there.

She then put the plastic bags into her child’s shoe.

Next, Felyk put three coins on top of a tray of ice cubes and froze them.

Allegedly, this is a trick people use to determine if the power went out in their house during a storm.

Lastly, Felyk filled a vase with water, put some tin foil inside, and taped a flashlight to the top, creating a makeshift lantern.

